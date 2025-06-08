Teen pulls gun on Lyft Driver in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.
According to investigators, on May 18, around 4:10 p.m., the teenager was seen on dashcam video pulling a gun on a Lyft driver.
Authorities said it happened in the 5000 block of Big Boat Drive and Stone Bay Drive in South Fulton.
Police said in the video that the suspect was wearing a khaki-colored button-up shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Principe via email at matthew.principe@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
“Your assistance is vital in helping us keep our community safe,” the SFPD said.
