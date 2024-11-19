3 arrested in connection to northwest Georgia homicide after man found dead in carport

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three people have been arrested in connection to a death investigation in northwest Georgia.

The GBI said Kayla Michelle McClure, James Logan Darty and Marcuse Allen Chambers were arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bottomlee in Chickamauga, Ga.

A fourth person, Brayden Whatley, remains at large and is wanted in connection to Bottomlee’s death.

The arrests follow a homicide investigation by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said Walker County deputies responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a home on Johnson Road in Chickamauga. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Bottomlee shot to death in the home’s carport and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI 30 minutes after deputies arrived.

On Nov. 6, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Alabama Highway in Ringgold and investigators obtained arrest warrants for McClure and Darty.

Then, on Nov. 8, investigators got warrants to arrest Chambers and Whatley.

McClure, Darty and Chambers were all booked into the Walker County Jail.

Charges for the three were not immediately available. Channel 2 Action News has requested additional information from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing and asks that anyone with information about Dakota Bottomlee’s death or the whereabouts of Brayden Whatley contact the Calhoun GBI Regional Investigative Office at 706-624-1424.

