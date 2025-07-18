3 arrested after Habersham Co. Sheriff’s Office drug investigations

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said two drug investigations resulted in three people’s arrests.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Billy Ray Henson, Toby Whitfield and Kimberly Bryson on charges related to illegal drug activity.

While Henson was arrested on his own, Whitfield and Bryson were arrested at the same address.

The sheriff’s office said Henson, 46 of Demorest, was arrested Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

Officials said during Henson’s arrest, a half ounce of meth and two pistols were seized.

On Thursday, an investigation spanning several weeks led to the arrests of a man and woman at a home on Keller Road.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation involved multiple agencies, as well as the county K-9 unit.

Whitfield and Bryson were under investigation for illegal drug activity.

When Whitfield, 50 of Mt. Airy, was arrested, deputies seized two ounces of meth and four ounces of marijuana.

Deputies charged Whitfield with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

At the same address, Bryson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

©2025 Cox Media Group