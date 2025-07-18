Police handing out water - and warnings - about having money stolen from ‘water boys’

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are handing out free water to drivers, but it comes with a warning.

Officers are educating drivers about the dangers of interacting with people selling goods at busy intersections.

On Thursday, Zone One officers set up at I-285 and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, distributing water and informational flyers.

Zone One Captain Karla Baldini said the goal is to meet drivers where the scams are happening.

“We’re just doing a little positive loitering, getting out here to interact with citizens and educate them about people soliciting illegally,” Baldini said.

She said police have seen an uptick in thefts connected to the so-called “water boys” this summer.

“As long as the weather is conducive to street sales, we tend to see a rise in these incidents,” she said.

Tristen Richardson said she was recently scammed out of $1,100 by water solicitors at an intersection.

“They came up to my window. I rolled it down and told them I didn’t have any cash, so I said I’d just Cash App them,” Richardson said. “He told me to send it to a specific name. I put in $2 — that’s it. Nothing else.”

But at some point, Richardson said, the boy took hold of her phone and changed the amount from $2 to $1,100. By the time she realized what had happened, the group had taken off on scooters.

“As soon as it sent from my phone, they all scattered,” Richardson said.

Richardson filed a police report with the Atlanta Police Department and then turned to social media to share her frustration.

“I think a lot of people connected with my story. This has happened to others too,” she said.

Her video quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views.

After being unable to recover the money through her bank or Cash App, she launched a GoFundMe, which she said raised over $2,000 so far.

In response to rising concerns, Atlanta police are urging drivers to protect themselves with the following tips:

Never give your phone to a stranger.

Set a passcode to protect your data in case your phone is stolen.

Be cautious when using payment apps in public.

Do not lower your window when approached by solicitors at intersections.

Keep your phone locked and stowed away when not in use.

