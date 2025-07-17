GA man poses as Social Security employee, swindling woman out of more than $100K, police say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI. — A Georgia man is now behind bars after police said he tricked an innocent victim into sending him thousands of dollars.

Shelby Township detectives in Michigan said the investigation began back in February.

The victim told detectives a man who identified himself as “Shawn Taylor” with the U.S. Treasury and Social Security Administration office, told her someone had been using her social security number and that there was a warrant for her arrest.

The person on the phone told the victim to protect the rest of her money, she needs to transfer a large amount to him.

“Shawn” called the victim again to transfer another large sum of money.

According to police, the victim transferred nearly $110,000.

A detective immediately began searching for a suspect. The detective looked into the bank accounts that received the wire transfers and quickly identified the suspect.

The detective then used Flock cameras to confirm the suspect as Kelly Umana, from Georgia.

On June 25, Roswell police said they had Umana in custody. On July 10, Umana was taken to the Macomb County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

Detectives said the man did not act alone and more arrests are forthcoming.

On July 11, Umana was arraigned on charges of false pretenses and was given a $20,000 cash surety bond.

“Stealing from others through lies and deception is just as serious as any other crime - and here in Shelby Township, we will not tolerate it, Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said. A suspect who swindled over $100,000 from an innocent victim is now behind bars, thanks to the sharp, determined work of a great detective.”

