2nd man charged with murder after metro Atlanta man vanishes from restaurant

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been charged with murder after the body of a missing man was found earlier this week.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, 25-year-old Taylor Coup was last seen at Shawn O’Brian’s Roadhouse on Highway 36 East in Butts County.

When officials announced Coup’s body had been found on Tuesday, they added that John Jacob Martin had been charged with felony murder.

Investigators now say a second man, Andrew Codi Davis, has also been arrested and charged with malice murder.

Martin’s charges have been upgraded from felony murder to malice murder.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says they are still investigating the “heinous crime.”

Details on what led up to Coup’s death and how he died have not been released.

