23-year-old Columbus man arrested for sexually exploiting children, GBI say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Columbus man for sexually exploiting children on Wednesday.

According to the GBI, the agency’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit made the arrest, charging 23-year-old Gabriel Hicks with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The arrest followed an investigation of Hicks’ online activity, described as illicit by the GBI.

Agents executed a search warrant of Hicks’ home on Wednesday alongside the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

He was taken into custody at the Muscogee County Jail, according to the GBI.

The GBI asked anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

