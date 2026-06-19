Man found dead under tour bus in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found dead beneath a tour bus Thursday evening.

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According to DeKalb County police, officers responded around 7:50 p.m. to a hotel off Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

Investigators said a hotel worker discovered a man trapped underneath a tour bus in the parking lot. The man was found dead at the scene.

At this time, police said the death appears to be accidental. However, the official cause of death will be determined by the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s age and identity were not released. No additional details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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