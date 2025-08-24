22-year-old Pickens County man accused of attacking person with lead pipe

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody for attacking someone with a lead pipe.

The attack happened on Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office and they issued a BOLO for Chandler Blackwell, 22.

Blackwell was in custody sometime Friday on an aggravated assault charge, according to jail records.

The victim was not identified and a motive was not released.

Jail records show Blackwell was not awarded bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group