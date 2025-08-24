22-year-old Pickens County man accused of attacking person with lead pipe

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody for attacking someone with a lead pipe.
The attack happened on Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office and they issued a BOLO for Chandler Blackwell, 22.
Blackwell was in custody sometime Friday on an aggravated assault charge, according to jail records.
The victim was not identified and a motive was not released.
Jail records show Blackwell was not awarded bond.
