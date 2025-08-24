Woman hurt in possible road rage shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 25-year-old woman was shot late Saturday night in what appears to be a road rage incident, according to Atlanta police.
According to APD, the shooting occurred around 11:21 p.m. near 1257 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.
When officers found a 25-year-old woman, alert, conscious, and breathing. She was quickly taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Investigators said the victim’s injuries may have resulted from a road rage incident. However, the exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
The woman’s identity was not released. Investigators are working to learn more details surrounding the incident.
