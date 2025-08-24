Blue Bell ice cream sold in Georgia recalled due to packing errors

GEORGIA — Blue Bell Creameries has issued a recall for its Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream due to undeclared almonds, walnuts, and pecans, posing a risk to those with nut allergies.

The recall affects Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half-gallon cartons, which were distributed across several states, including Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The packaging error was discovered by a Blue Bell employee during restocking, and no illnesses have been reported so far.

The affected ice cream can be identified by the code 061027524 on the top of the half-gallon lid.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

