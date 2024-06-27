2024 NBA Draft: 2 former metro Atlanta high school stars selected in first round

NEW YORK — While much of the buzz surrounded the Atlanta Hawks and their No. 1 pick, a couple of teams selected former metro Atlanta high school stars in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Former Newton High star Stephon Castle and former Wheeler High star Isaiah Collier both heard their names called during the first round, which aired Wednesday night on Channel 2.

The San Antonio Spurs chose Castle, who won a national championship at Connecticut, with the No. 4 overall pick. The Utah Jazz picked Collier, who played at Southern California, at No. 29 overall.

Castle grew up in Covington and led the Newton Rams to the state quarterfinals during his senior year. He had multiple offers as a 5-star recruit before he committed to Connecticut.

In his one season with the Huskies, Castle started 30 out of 34 games and averaged 11.1 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. He finished with 15 points and five rebounds in UConn’s championship win over Purdue.

Castle said he looks forward to the opportunity to grow in his career under Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

“I was just playing for the best coach in college basketball and now flipping to the NBA and going to play for a legendary coach like Coach Pop, it’s a blessing,” Castle said after he was drafted.

Collier grew up in Marietta and attended Wheeler High School, where NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown also attended.

The point guard led the Wildcats to three state championships. In 2023, Collier was named the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year. He committed as a 5-star recruit to USC.

Collier dedicated his final season at Wheeler in memory of his cousin and teammate Khalil Hardison, who died in a tragic drowning in 2022.

Wheeler basketball coach Larry Thompson, who is Khalil’s father and Isaiah’s uncle, told Channel 2 Action News that he is proud of his nephew making his dreams come true.

“All that he’s been through over the past few years, being able to hear his name called last night just puts a cap on his time at Wheeler. He is such a humble kid and I know Utah will see the best version of him real soon,” Thompson said.

The 2024-25 NBA schedules have not been released, but fans can expect to see Castle with the Spurs and Collier with the Jazz back in Atlanta soon.

