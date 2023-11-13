20-year-old dies after mother’s ex-boyfriend shoots both of them in Gwinnett driveway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirmed that one of the victims in a double shooting at a Gwinnett County home has died.

Gwinnett police were called out to a domestic dispute at a home off Dayspring Trace around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. As officers walked up to the home, they heard gunshots coming from the driveway and saw a man driving off in a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers found Deyawnday Kleckley, 44, and her son Daqwayvious Kleckley, 20, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the mother and son to a local hospital.

On Monday, Gwinnett police confirmed that Daqwayvious Kleckley died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested 43-year-old Terrance Alonzo Washington the day after the shooting miles away in Warner Robins. Washington had been in a relationship with Deyawnday Kleckley, according to officials.

Investigators said they originally charged Washington with aggravated assault. On Monday, police upgraded the charges to felony murder and malice murder in the death of Daqwayvious Kleckley.

His mother was listed in critical condition last week. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for an update.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

‘Poor decision’ leaves Atlanta apartment fire survivors to seek shelter as flames still burn Red Cross has opened a shelter for those affected by the apartment fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk on Lavista Road.

©2023 Cox Media Group