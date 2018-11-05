From grocery store clerk to pest control tech, 20 arrested in underage sex sting

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A grocery stocker from Acworth, a pest control tech from Powder Springs and a tree service worker from Cartersville.
Those are just some of the people we see everyday that were arrested as part of an under-age sex bust.
While posing as a young girl, a sting operation coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrests of twenty suspects.
"It's a very big problem. People who are on line actively looking for children to manipulate and have sex with," said Debbie Garner, a special agent in charge.
The suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 59, some traveled up to two hours from areas all across northwest Georgia. Investigators said these men planned to meet a child for sex.
