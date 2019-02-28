20 arrested in major drug bust; meth, guns and $125K in cash seized

ATLANTA - Channel 2's Aaron Diamant has learned nearly two dozen people were arrested Thursday morning after an eight-month drug trafficking operation.
[PHOTOS: Meth, guns and $125K in cash seized in major drug bust]
Drug Enforcement Administration officials said 4 kilograms of meth, several firearms, approximately $125,000 in cash, a small amount of marijuana and meth paraphernalia were seized in the major takedown of an Atlanta-based Mexican drug trafficking organization.
BREAKING: DEA Atlanta takes down major drug trafficking operation. Nearly two dozen arrested today. Drugs/guns/money seized in series of morning raids. We’re working to learn more about how this all went down...for 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GMfneixSCi— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) February 28, 2019
Twenty people were arrested Thursday in Clayton and Fulton counties. Since August, the investigation has led to 40 arrests.
Diamant details how a woman was saved from a cartel hit leading up to the raid, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
