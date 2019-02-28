  • 20 arrested in major drug bust; meth, guns and $125K in cash seized

    By: Aaron Diamant

    ATLANTA - Channel 2's Aaron Diamant has learned nearly two dozen people were arrested Thursday morning after an eight-month drug trafficking operation.

    Drug Enforcement Administration officials said 4 kilograms of meth, several firearms, approximately $125,000 in cash, a small amount of marijuana and meth paraphernalia were seized in the major takedown of an Atlanta-based Mexican drug trafficking organization.

    Twenty people were arrested Thursday in Clayton and Fulton counties. Since August, the investigation has led to 40 arrests.

