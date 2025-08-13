2 more Republicans join Georgia’s competitive race for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Two more Republicans joined the growing list of candidates vying to become lieutenant governor in next year’s election.

Georgia state Sen. Blake Tillery, a Republican, launched his campaign Monday and state Rep. David Clark of Buford in the greater Atlanta metro area announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Tillery, a real estate attorney, was first elected in 2016 and became the Senate Appropriations Committee chair in 2020. This year, he championed bills that would allow lawsuits against anyone who implements sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities and cut public funding for gender-affirming care for transgender adults.

Tillery opened his campaign Monday with a statewide tour across seven cities that will end in his hometown of Vidalia.

Joined by his wife and two sons at Georgia’s Capitol in Atlanta, Tillery said of his family, “they’re the reason why I’m running.”

“I believe that we should continue to focus on items that matter to Georgians, and I want my kids to be raised in a Georgia just like I was, one that believes in faith in God and puts Georgia values first,” Tillery said, adding he’s the candidate with “a record for results.”

Tillery touted his work “advancing conservative causes” on social issues, immigration and taxes. He vowed to eliminate Georgia’s state income tax and supports continuing the crackdown on illegal immigration and crime.

Before joining the Senate, Tillery was chair of the Toombs County Commission.

Clark, a military veteran, promised in a video to be “a warrior” who will defend Georgia’s ”families, values and freedom.” He said he stood for anti-abortion policies, gun rights and religious liberty as a legislator. He also promised to eliminate the state income tax, among other conservative priorities.

Clark was removed from the House chamber in 2021 by the former Republican House speaker for violating the chamber’s COVID-19 testing policy.

“I’ve stood up to members of the radical left and to members of our own party who wouldn’t fight for what’s right,” Clark said.

Tillery and Clark will face Republican Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who called himself a “die-hard MAGA supporter,” and John Kennedy, the top-ranking Republican in Georgia’s state Senate and Macon lawyer who helped Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s business community pass limits on lawsuits and civil verdicts.

Democrat state Sen. Josh McLaurin, a vocal critic of Republican policies in the state legislature, is also running, and State Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming, is considering a run.

Georgia’s lieutenant governor presides over Senate sessions, but senators decide how much power the official has. When senators agree, lieutenant governors can be influential.

Burt Jones, the current Republican lieutenant governor, is running for governor next year with President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

