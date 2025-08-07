Chris Carr files lawsuit over Burt Jones $10M campaign loan

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed a lawsuit Thursday against fellow Republican candidate for governor Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ use of leadership committee funds.

Carr’s federal lawsuit challenged the use of a $10 million loan made to the campaign committee for Jones.

“He is using his position to sidestep contribution limits, raise six-figure checks during legislative sessions, and funnel unlimited money into a competitive primary through a structure only he can access,” said Carr campaign spokesperson Julia Mazzone in a news release.

Kendyl Parker, a spokesperson for Jones, said in response that Carr as attorney general had defended the law to create the committees two years ago.

“Now, he’s running for governor and wants to challenge the same law he once defended,” Parker said.

The Georgia Ethics Commission declined to investigate a similar complaint from Carr in July.

Leadership committees are a special fundraising vehicle that allows the governor, lieutenant governor and legislative leaders to raise unlimited funds.

Carr and other candidates for state office cannot have them under a 2021 state law that created the committees, unless they win their party’s nomination for governor or lieutenant governor. They are limited to candidate committees, which can raise a maximum of $8,400 from each donor.

Opponents have said that’s an unfair advantage for incumbents.

On the Democratic side of the gubernatorial race, former Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, State Sen. Jason Esteves, State Rep. Derrick Jackson, and former church pastor Olujimi Brown have announced their candidacies.

