2 men arrested for stealing from grocery store in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests in connection to a burglary in Macon.

BCSO said the burglary happened on June 20, just before 2:30 p.m.

While on patrol, deputies passed Houston Grocery on Houston Avenue and noticed a vehicle backed in at the side of the closed business.

One man was seen taking property from inside the business, then loading it inside the vehicle which was occupied by another man.

Both men were detained by deputies.

After further investigation, the business owner reported the men had no permission to be on the premises or take anything from the business.

Stolen property

Investigators took 62-year-old Eddie Eugene Slatton and 67-year-old Joe Wesley Shipman into custody.

The property was recovered.

Slatton and Shipman were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Both were charged with felony second degree burglary.

