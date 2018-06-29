2 men arrested after conspiring on Facebook to murder one of their wives, police say

ROME, Ga. - Two men from Rome were arrested Monday after allegedly using Facebook to conspire to kill one of their wives, police said.
Courtney Tincher contacted Rome police, saying her husband, Robert Keith Tincher III, 25, had vandalized her car in March and posted on Facebook about hiring a hitman to kill her.
Robert Tincher also allegedly used Facebook Messenger to contact Steven Walter Brooks, 25, to discuss a “contract” to put Courtney Tincher “6 feet deep.”
Both men are charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, and they are currently in the Floyd County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
