2 MARTA buses collide, leaving 6 passengers injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are recovering after two Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) buses collided Sunday morning, officials say.

According to MARTA officials, the two buses collided at the Kensington station around 11 a.m., resulting in damage to both vehicles.

Authorities said the crash occurred when one bus was pulling out of a bus stall at the station.

Six passengers were injured, MARTA officials said.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the passengers were not released.

