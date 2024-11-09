2 kidnapping suspects arrested in North Georgia, found with drugs, weapons and cash

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman from White County on Friday after raiding a home near Cornelia.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Dylan Anthony Forrester, 30 of Clermont, and Ashley Nicole Sosebee, 32 of Clermont, in connection to aggravated assault, kidnapping and drug-related charges.

Deputies raided a home on Homer Stephens Road, finding Forrester and Sosebee with weapons, drugs and cash.

The homeowner, Scott Arrowood, was also arrested on a felony probation warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Chastain said the operation came after the office received a tip from a reliable source.

Forrester and Sosebee were involved in a kidnapping and assault incident in White County on Oct. 6 where a woman was kidnapped but managed to escape. The two have been at large until their Friday arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Chastain said the arrests were “the product of the hard work of our Narcotics Unit, Lt. Travis Jarrell and our Special Operations Units, including Sgt. Blake Forrester and Deputy Holden Helcher with both our K9s, and Lt. Cason and deputies from our Uniform Patrol.”

According to deputies, when they found Forrester, he was armed with a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, as well as having a bulletproof vest with ceramic plates and panels. Sosebee was found with methamphetamine and Clonazapam.

The two have been charged with the following:

Forrester: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping Sosebee: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping

“I’m proud of the work done by my deputies to locate and arrest these two, who now also face charges in Habersham County,” said Sheriff Joey Terrell. “He was armed at the time of his arrest and in possession of a bulletproof vest, so we’re thankful the arrests of these violent individuals ended safely.”

Forrester, Sosebee and Arrowood are in custody at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville.

