2 GSU students say they were sexually assaulted at apartment complex near campus

Channel 2 Action News has learned two Georgia State University students says they were sexually assaulted at an apartment complex that houses students.
The students said the incident happened at a party at the apartment complex on Courtland Street. They told Channel 2's Tom Jones a man with a red hat kept making sexual advances and touched them inappropriately.
The students said they woke up 36 hours later in their room but don't remember coming home.
Jones uncovered that another rape happened at the apartment complex in December and dozens of other crimes.
