2 Georgia lakes ranked among most picturesque in the U.S.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia lakes have made the list of the most picturesque in the U.S. in 2024.
Lake Lanier and Lake Hartwell were both in the top 30 revealed by a new study conducted by Lake.com. Lake Lanier came in at #15 and Lake Hartwell came in at #30.
Lake.com analyzed Instagram posts of each respective lake and then ranked them by the number of hashtags.
“The data reveal some fascinating insights into the continent’s natural beauty,” Lake.com’s president, David Ciccarelli, said. " It’s remarkable to see how social media platforms like Instagram can showcase the captivating allure of these lakes, drawing attention from people far and wide.”
Something tells us that Lake Lanier may have gotten a boost for its spooky history and upcoming movie, but hey, we’ll take the nod.
