2 GA. men plead guilty to illegally hunting at national millitary park

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A pair of Georgia men have pleaded guilty to hunting at a national military park in Tennessee.
William Edward Lough of Trenton and Jonathan Daniel Plaster of Rossville plead guilty to these crimes back in April after a several-year investigation.
The illegal hunting happened at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, which is closed to all hunting and trapping.
The men hunted a pair of white-tailed deer and transported them to Georgia, according to a news release.
Charges against the men included hunting in a closed area, hunting without a license, falsifying records, violating the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Restriction, firearm possession by a prohibited person, providing a false statement, and destruction of a natural area.
Officials said this area has seen an increase in illegal hunting in recent years.
Anyone who sees illegal hunting in a national military park is asked to call 911.
