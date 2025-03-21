2 dead after small plane crashes in north Georgia

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Two people have died after a small plane crashed in north Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

A single-engine plane crashed while landing at Barwick-LaFayette Airport, said a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

LaFayette Public Safety Director Stacey Meeks confirmed to WTVC that both people on board the small plane were killed when it crashed.

Meeks said the plane crashed at the north end of the runway, which became engulfed in flames.

The names of those killed have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what led up to the crash.

