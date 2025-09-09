2 brothers sentenced in separate drug cases on same day

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Two brothers from Rome were convicted and sentenced on major drug charges in separate bench trials in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit on Aug. 26.

Trevion Williams, 25, was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His case originated from a March 16, 2020, traffic stop where he was found with 200 fentanyl tablets.

On the same day, his brother, George Wright Jevard Williams II, 26, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and sentenced to 30 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. His conviction followed a March 17, 2021, investigation that uncovered 485.85 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said of the convictions: “Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans ages 18 to 45, and methamphetamine hollows out entire communities. These brothers thought they could profit by spreading that poison throughout Northwest Georgia. They were wrong.”

Wilks said he discovered the fentanyl tablets after Williams emptied his pockets at the deputy’s request.

George Williams’s methamphetamine case was started by Summerville Police Officer Jo Stricklin, who detected the smell of unburned marijuana from a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue.

A search revealed methamphetamine, a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver and drug paraphernalia in a backpack belonging to Williams.

His co-defendant, Jayla Watts, has already been sentenced to 15 years on probation.

Assistant District Attorney Michael E. Harty prosecuted both cases, with support from witness coordinators, administrative assistants and an investigator.

