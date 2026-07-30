2 accused of killing turtles with rocks, bricks, warrants say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing felony animal cruelty charges after investigators say they beat two large turtles to death with rocks and bricks in Cobb County.

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According to arrest warrants, Micah Mack and Deshawn Anthony Beatty are each charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

Investigators say the incident happened between June 2 at a home on Clairesbrook Lane in Acworth.

The warrants allege Beatty repeatedly threw a rock at two large turtles before switching to bricks when the rock “wasn’t killing the turtle.”

Investigators say the turtles died from blunt force trauma.

According to the warrant, Mack watched the attack, retrieved the bricks used in the incident, and after the turtles were killed, the two walked away saying, “we killed it.”

Authorities say the turtles were “seriously disfigured” before they died.

Mack and Beatty were each granted a $2,500 bond.

Beatty does not appear in the Cobb County jail system as either booked or released. A booking photo was only available for Mack.

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