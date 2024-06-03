18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 1800 block of Metropolitan Parkway Southwest about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are no details on a suspect.

Police are still gathering details on what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

