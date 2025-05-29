14 killed in GA crashes over Memorial Day weekend

Fourteen people died in crashes over the Memorial Day weekend in Georgia, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crashes happened in Brunswick, Clayton County, Cobb County, Douglasville, Gwinnett County, Perry, Richmond County, South Fulton and Statesboro.

GSP says the holiday travel period was from May 23 at 6 p.m. to May 26 at 11:59 p.m.

In addition to the deadly crashes, troopers responded to over 390 crashes across the state and reported a total of 189 injuries.

Here are the other statistics that GSP shared:

26,200 traffic stops

410 arrest for driving under the influence (DUI)

18,000 warnings and over 13,000 citations.

Over 1,050 distracted driving citations

Almost 1,800 seatbelt citations

More than 300 child restraint citations

