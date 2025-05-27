6-year-old, 66-year-old killed in Memorial Day crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people, including a 6-year-old, died in a Memorial Day crash in Gwinnett County.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Old Fountain Road at Old Peachtree Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers said it involved two cars.
A 66-year-old and a 6-year-old who were in the same car died. Police have not released their names.
The crash, including what caused it, remains under investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 college friends killed in I-75 crash remembered as ‘the most genuine people’
- Family, friends pay final respects to Clark Atlanta alumna killed in California
- Trooper injured after driver crashes into his patrol car and runs away
©2025 Cox Media Group