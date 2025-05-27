6-year-old, 66-year-old killed in Memorial Day crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people, including a 6-year-old, died in a Memorial Day crash in Gwinnett County.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Old Fountain Road at Old Peachtree Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said it involved two cars.

A 66-year-old and a 6-year-old who were in the same car died. Police have not released their names.

The crash, including what caused it, remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group