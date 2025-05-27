South Fulton police investigating hit and run that killed woman walking in roadway

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash where a woman was killed.

According to police, the crash happened Monday night on Camp Creek Parkway south of Old Fairburn Road.

The investigation started after a South Fulton fire engine found an unresponsive adult woman in the roadway who had been hit by a car.

The woman died of her injuries.

Police said the driver drove away from the scene and there is no clear description of the vehicle at this time.

The hit and run remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

Officers will provide updates as they become available, according to the department.

The victim was not identified.

