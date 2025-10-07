1-year-old killed on the way to church in south Georgia

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia toddler has died, and his parents were severely injured in a crash on Sunday morning.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Westley Huggins died at the crash site. His parents, ages 24 and 28, were rushed to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State Patrol says the driver was traveling west down Hwy. 520 when he crossed over all of the eastbound lanes and crashed.

Investigators say the Ford Bronco flipped over and caught fire.

When deputies first arrived, they said the car was engulfed in flames, so they couldn’t get to the toddler trapped inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jowers Chapel Holiness Baptist Church says the young family was on their way to church in Pearson at the time of the crash.

“It is so tragic when such a young life is lost. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone touched by his loss,” Ware County Sheriff Carl James said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group