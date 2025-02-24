1 killed in northeast GA house explosion

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed when a house exploded Sunday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Towns County deputies and firefighters received an explosion call at a home on Brown Circle in Young Harris, Ga.

According to the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal, an explosion at the home led to the death of Thomas Marcell.

Although the incident remains under investigation, officials suspect the explosion was caused by a faulty gas leak.

