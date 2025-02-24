Over 150 pounds of marijuana found inside Gwinnett storage facility

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga, — Two men are behind bars after a major drug bust in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, its task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worked together to dismantle a large-scale drug operation that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Officials said they received a tip about marijuana being delivered to a storage facility in Duluth.

Deputies identified a suspect vehicle and arrested Jian Yi Wu and Hieu M. Quach.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered 153 pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash.

Wu was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Quach was charged with trafficking marijuana.

The pair are currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

