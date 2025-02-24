Search continues on Lake Oconee for missing teacher amid death investigation

The sheriff searching for a missing teacher who disappeared while boating with his fiancée on Lake Oconee said nothing in surveillance video of them showed anything suspicious.

Gary Jones, a coach and teacher at Westminster School in Atlanta, has been missing since Feb. 8. He and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, vanished while out on the water, and her body was found the next day.

Sheriff Howard Sills told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that the video showed Wilson handing Jones his phone before they launched the boat from the ramp.

Sills also said he saw something in Wilson’s autopsy report that has him treating it as a death investigation, which many times mirrors a murder investigation. Meanwhile, teams and cadaver dogs continued to search the water Monday.

K-9s have picked up the scent of what could be a human body.

