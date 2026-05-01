1 hurt in apparent McDonald’s shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been hurt in an apparent shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s, police said.

Police responded to the scene at the corner of Wesley Chapel and South Hairston roads in the Kroger shopping center Thursday evening.

The wounded person was taken to the hospital in moderate stable condition.

DeKalb PD is still investigating.

This is a developing story.

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