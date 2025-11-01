1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after birthday celebration in DeKalb County

One man is dead and another person is seriously injured after they were shot in a parking lot Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at a shopping plaza on Brockett Road in Clarkston.
The father of the man who died told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that his son was celebrating his 31st birthday. He said his son and a friend were walked out of Strokers, an adult entertainment club, and went to their car.
That is when police say the shooting happened.
Mims spotted more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground. Investigators focused on a white BMW where the two men were shot.
The car was eventually towed away from the scene.
Police have not released information about potential suspect or suspects at this time.
