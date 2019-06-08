'This could be my mama': Witness chases down gunman who robbed woman

ATLANTA - A good Samaritan told Channel 2 Action News he didn't hesitate to chase down an armed thief who had just used force to snatch the purse off a 50-year-old woman.
Rashid Yorke said he and a friend were driving on 17th street in Atlantic Station on Wednesday afternoon when he saw the robbery happen.
“The first thing I thought about, ‘This could be my mama, this could be my sister,’ you know what I’m saying. Women are supposed to be protected,” Yorke said. “My first split second (decision) was, 'Let's help this woman.'”
The witness describes the moment he chased the gunman + the big clue the thief left behind about his identity, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
