Police arrest man they say attacked 84-year-old woman in Publix parking lot

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a man they say attacked an 84-year-old woman in a Publix parking lot.

    Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned Friday afternoon that 42-year-old Oluwole Olushola was arrested and charged with several felonies, including robbery, identity fraud and battery.

    Olushola is at the Cobb County jail with no bond.

