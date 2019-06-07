Police arrest man they say attacked 84-year-old woman in Publix parking lot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a man they say attacked an 84-year-old woman in a Publix parking lot.
Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned Friday afternoon that 42-year-old Oluwole Olushola was arrested and charged with several felonies, including robbery, identity fraud and battery.
Olushola is at the Cobb County jail with no bond.
