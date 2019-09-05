'It's gonna happen again': Man falls through kitchen floor, urges apartment manager to fix hole

ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta man told Channel 2 Action News his family feels unsafe in their home after a piece of the kitchen floor collapsed.
Vincent Willis and his family live at the Pavilion Place Apartments, and Willis said on Saturday, piece of the kitchen floor fell through and swallowed his foot.
"My kids and I are living in an unsafe environment," Willis said.
Willis said his apartment managers are not doing enough to fix the hole problem.
"It's gonna happen again," he said.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is making calls to find out the plan to patch up other unstable areas in the home, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
