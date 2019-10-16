  • 'Don't make me kill you.' Gunman robs jeweler; $300K worth of watches on streets

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A brazen armed robbery that took place in the heart of downtown Atlanta left a victim fearful for his life. 

    The intense encounter happened in the parking deck of Twelve Downtown, a luxury high-rise. 

    The victim, a 32-year-old jeweler, who asked Channel 2 Action News to not identify him or his business, said he had just gotten home from work when a stranger confronted him. 

    "Well, he said, 'Don't make me kill you.' That was the words he used," the victim said. "Even if I would have backed up, he could have shot me five times by then."

    Stolen watches worth $300,000 are now on the streets of Atlanta. 

    TONIGHT AT 11: What we just learned from police that could have a major impact on detectives attempting to track down the suspect and stolen watches. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories