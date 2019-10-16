'Don't make me kill you.' Gunman robs jeweler; $300K worth of watches on streets

ATLANTA - A brazen armed robbery that took place in the heart of downtown Atlanta left a victim fearful for his life.
The intense encounter happened in the parking deck of Twelve Downtown, a luxury high-rise.
The victim, a 32-year-old jeweler, who asked Channel 2 Action News to not identify him or his business, said he had just gotten home from work when a stranger confronted him.
"Well, he said, 'Don't make me kill you.' That was the words he used," the victim said. "Even if I would have backed up, he could have shot me five times by then."
Stolen watches worth $300,000 are now on the streets of Atlanta.
