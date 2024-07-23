Kamala Harris hosting first rally since presidential campaign announcement

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Vice President Kamala Harris will hit the campaign trail on Tuesday hours after it appeared she locked up enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Harris will hold a rally in Milwaukee. Her visit was already scheduled before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday. Now, it will shift toward Harris’ message for her presidential campaign.

Her visit also comes a week after Milwaukee hosted the Republican National Convention, where former President Donald Trump formally accepted the GOP nomination.

“As Vice President Harris made clear in her remarks to the Harris for President campaign team today, she is prepared to prosecute the case against Donald Trump – and there’s no better place to drive this contrast than Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” the Harris campaign said.

At the RNC last week, Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. On Monday, Vance held rallies in his hometown of Middleton, Ohio and in Radford, Virginia.

He didn’t waste time turning the message from Biden to Harris.

“Now history will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter, which he is, but one of the worst presidents of the United States of America,” Vance said. “But my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse and everybody knows it,” Vance continued.

