Young children had ringworm in ‘filthy’ Georgia home, deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A welfare check led to the arrest of two women after three young children were found living in what deputies described as "unsanitary conditions."

Jones County deputies, assisting the Department of Family and Children Services, entered the home and found it to be in extremely unsanitary conditions, with trash, urine, and feces covering the floors.

“Creating an environment unfit for anyone—especially children," the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said three small children, ages 4, 3, and 1, were found in poor hygienic condition, with two suffering from visible sores and ringworm. A 12-year-old child was also living in the home.

Autumn Lane and Crystal Lane, who were responsible for the care of these children, were arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree.

“The Jones County Sheriff’s Office does not condone child abuse or neglect in any form. We remain committed to working alongside DFCS and our community partners to ensure children are safe and protected,” the sheriff’s office stated.

