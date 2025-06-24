Woman pleads guilty to trafficking 13-year-old girl in central GA

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman convicted of trafficking a teenager will spend years in prison.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the sentence for Emma Lee Garcia, 25, of Warner Robins on Monday.

In May, she pleaded guilty to five counts of trafficking a 13-year-old girl in Houston County in November 2020.

According to officials, Garcia posted online ads selling the child for sex and booked a hotel room, where the child was exploited.

Garcia was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 18 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

As part of the sentence, she must register as a sex offender.

“Georgia’s children are not for sale, and we’re using all available resources to protect them. This conviction is one step in our ongoing efforts, and we won’t rest until every victim is recovered and every trafficker is behind bars,” Carr said.

Noe Borromeo Hernandez, 42, of Kathleen and Brian Smith, 42, of Perry, have also been charged in the same case. They have not yet gone to trial.

