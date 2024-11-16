Woman listed as critical after being hit by a train in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is listed in critical condition after her vehicle was hit by a train in Bibb County, officials say.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say the collision occurred on Tucker Road near Forsyth Road. Sheriff’s deputies received the call just before 3 p.m. on Friday.
When deputies arrived, they saw the woman’s vehicle had been hit by a train.
Witnesses told deputies the train crossing gate came down on the vehicle and the 76-year-old victim could not get clear from the tracks.
The victim was taken to a medical facility for her injuries and she is reportedly listed in critical condition. The collision is under investigation.
