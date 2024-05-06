Woman claims she stole thousands through refund scheme for man, but she doesn’t remember his name

ROME, Ga. — An employee of a clothing store at a North Georgia mall is accused of stealing thousands of dollars by processing fake returns and pocketing the cash.

On Thursday, May 2, Rome police were called to the Buckle clothing store at the Mount Berry Mall.

The manager told officers that an employee had been processing returns and keeping the money.

He said he had a compilation of every time the employee stole money.

He claimed sometimes she would process a return when the customer was no longer in the store and then remove the cash while closing at the end of the night.

The total amount of all of the returns was $2,608.11.

Officers spoke with the employee, Angie Lee, who said she did do the returns but was doing it at the request of someone who used to work at the store.

She claimed a previous employee, who she couldn’t remember his name, had been fired recently but told her that his mom had cancer.

She said that she and the man whose name she couldn’t remember were friends and he told her he needed the money for his mother’s medical treatments.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail.

She was charged with theft by taking.

