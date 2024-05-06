Man found hanging from ceiling after possibly getting shocked running cables at GA church

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hospitalized after a possible electric shock while running cables at a north Georgia church on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Habersham County dispatch received a call about a possible electrocution that happened at Habersham Church of Christ on Double Bridge Connector in Demorest.

When first responders arrived, they said the man was hanging from the ceiling.

According to officials, a man was one of two people in the church running HDMI cables when he encountered electrical wires and suffered electrical burns and other unidentified injuries.

Once freed, paramedics rushed the victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. There is no word on his current condition.

According to Healthline, if you or someone else has been shocked, your immediate response can greatly impact minimizing the effects of an electric shock.

If you receive an electric shock, it might be difficult for you to do anything. But try to start with the following if you think you’ve been severely shocked:

Let go of the electric source as soon as you can.

If you can, call 911 or local emergency services. If you can’t, yell for someone else around you to call.

Don’t move, unless you need to move away from the electric source.

If someone else receives a shock, keep several things in mind to both help them and keep yourself safe:

Don’t touch someone who has been shocked if they’re still in contact with the source of electricity.

Don’t move someone who has been shocked, unless they’re in danger of further shock.

Turn off the flow of electricity if possible. If you can’t, move the source of electricity away from the person using a non-conducting object. Wood and rubber are both good options. Just make sure you don’t use anything that’s wet or metal-based.

Stay at least 20 feet away if they’ve been shocked by high-voltage power lines that are still on.

