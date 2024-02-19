Woman arrested, charged with murder of Macon woman

A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a Macon woman.
On Wednesday, Feb. 14, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Montpelier Avenue at around 6:10 p.m.
Deputies found Ernestine Frye, 49, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Frye was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
She later died from her injuries.
April Powell, 43, of Macon, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.
Powell was arrested the following day and faces a murder charge.
She is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without a bond.
