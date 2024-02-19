Woman suspected of shooting, killing 2 people at Southeast Georgia motel turns herself in

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of murdering two people at a southeast Georgia motel has turned herself in.

Celeste Denise Adams, 23, of Waynesboro turned herself in to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

She is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, police officers and deputies responded to the Relax Inn on US Highway 301 in Claxton.

Four people were shot, two of them died.

The victims who died were identified as Shalonde A’Jessica Stevens, 27, of Statesboro, and Taylor Samone Clark, 26, of Statesboro.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton County sheriff takes Channel 2 on tour of jail; blames county leaders for lack of funds

©2023 Cox Media Group