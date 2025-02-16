WATCH: Home invasion captured on camera shows 3 men force GA woman back inside her home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred Wednesday morning.

Ring camera video showed the moment a home invasion occurred in Chatham County as a woman walked outside her home with her dog.

Police say on Feb. 12 at 7:50 a.m., they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Adrian Court.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman told officers she was outside her home when three men forced her back inside of her home at gunpoint, and shot another man inside the home, while also stealing items inside the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chatham County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says they do not believe this was a random attack.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here.

